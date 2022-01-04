Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Chewy by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 11,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 281,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,150,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $375,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHWY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Chewy from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chewy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Chewy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Chewy from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.81.

Shares of CHWY opened at $57.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2,874.00 and a beta of 0.35. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Chewy had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total value of $6,293,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 20,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total transaction of $1,502,767.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,576 shares of company stock worth $17,574,834. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

