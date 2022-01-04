Chilton Investment Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 1,582 Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $418,413,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $395,458,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 777.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,328,409 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $257,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,029 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 837.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 916,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $177,715,000 after purchasing an additional 818,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $255.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $172.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $246.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

