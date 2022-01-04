Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $146,000 Stake in Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Profound Medical were worth $146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 817,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,941,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 72,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 11,136 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 245,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PROF opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85. Profound Medical Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Profound Medical Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PROF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

