Chilton Investment Co. LLC Has $360,000 Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 301.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,277 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,739 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 97,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 45,483 shares during the period. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 35,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,595 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 47.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 105,746 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 34,146 shares during the period. 50.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DM shares. Cross Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Desktop Metal from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Desktop Metal in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

NYSE:DM opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.12, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.00. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $25.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.05 million. Desktop Metal had a negative net margin of 215.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.76%. On average, analysts expect that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

