Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New $523,000 Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 2,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $221.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.79 and a 1 year high of $231.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $222.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $204.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.75.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.07. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 23.78%. The company had revenue of $759.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

In other news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 20,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.06, for a total transaction of $4,465,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott G. Stephenson sold 66,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.42, for a total value of $13,859,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,425 shares of company stock worth $78,104,034 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Verisk Analytics from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.11.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

