Chilton Investment Co. LLC Makes New Investment in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OPRX. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in OptimizeRx by 26.5% in the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $153,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx by 64.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the third quarter valued at $205,000. 68.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total value of $1,431,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Miriam J. Paramore sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $218,745.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,531 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,678 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. OptimizeRx Co. has a 1-year low of $31.90 and a 1-year high of $99.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 449.36 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.41.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). OptimizeRx had a return on equity of 2.03% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $16.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OPRX shares. TheStreet lowered OptimizeRx from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of OptimizeRx in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

OptimizeRx Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

