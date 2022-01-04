Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases Shares of 5,819 Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,819 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth about $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Amphenol by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Amphenol by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Amphenol by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.77.

In other news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last ninety days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $86.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $58.58 and a one year high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $51.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 33.68%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

