Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 1,836 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 37.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,836 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 729.2% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,632,000 after purchasing an additional 117,932 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 56.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $47,073,279,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 40.0% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 93.3% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,296,000 after acquiring an additional 40,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Argus cut Peloton Interactive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.21.

Shares of PTON opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.91 and a 52-week high of $171.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company had revenue of $805.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider X Cycle L.P. Tcv purchased 641,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $29,514,520.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,801 shares of company stock worth $10,423,761 in the last ninety days. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

