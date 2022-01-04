Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 20,496 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lessened its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,496 shares during the quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 43,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 248,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 710.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 255,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 223,534 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,201,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,459,000 after buying an additional 42,459 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on USB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.90.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $57.27 on Tuesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $42.47 and a 12-month high of $63.01. The company has a market cap of $84.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 32.30% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.95%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

