Chilton Investment Co. LLC Takes Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi bought a new position in CDW during the 2nd quarter worth about $634,934,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 150.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,486,713 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,654,000 after buying an additional 892,876 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,525,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $615,748,000 after buying an additional 245,102 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,366,359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,286,000 after purchasing an additional 235,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,088,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $190,181,000 after purchasing an additional 203,991 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $205.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $207.67.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 98.82% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is 28.09%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.86.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.27, for a total transaction of $663,918.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,944 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.