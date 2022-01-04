China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 282.2% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

