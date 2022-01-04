China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) Short Interest Update

China HGS Real Estate Inc. (NASDAQ:HGSH) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,300 shares, an increase of 282.2% from the November 30th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ:HGSH opened at $2.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.26. China HGS Real Estate has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the second quarter worth $35,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in China HGS Real Estate during the third quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in the provision of land development. It focuses on commercial and residential properties. The firm’s real-estate properties include multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, and high-rise apartment buildings. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

