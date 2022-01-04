Cim LLC Acquires 2,936 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Cim LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,936 shares during the period. Progressive comprises approximately 2.6% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PGR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 1,796.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 550 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,230 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $327,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 3,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.60, for a total value of $318,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,690 shares of company stock valued at $7,193,122. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.29.

Shares of PGR opened at $102.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $96.87 and a 200 day moving average of $95.54. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.77%.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

