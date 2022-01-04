Cim LLC Acquires 788 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. Cim LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $35,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 122.4% during the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1,121.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX opened at $87.50 on Tuesday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $65.02 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.31.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.91.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.