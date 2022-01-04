Cim LLC Decreases Position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Cim LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,063 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. SVB Financial Group accounts for approximately 3.8% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $24,715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 103.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,351,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $199,823,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1,057.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 349,276 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,347,000 after purchasing an additional 319,110 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,619,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,570,549,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,714,480 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,179,709,000 after buying an additional 162,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $805.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $775.00 to $985.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $780.00 price objective (up from $743.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $771.74.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $715.35, for a total value of $97,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $702.49, for a total transaction of $386,369.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 22,620 shares of company stock valued at $15,808,653 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SIVB stock opened at $688.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $710.81 and a 200-day moving average of $636.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $376.40 and a 12-month high of $763.22. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.87.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.04 by $1.20. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 32.74 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment comprises of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

