Cim LLC Grows Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Cim LLC grew its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Copart by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CPRT. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.40.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $146.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.15. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.92 and a fifty-two week high of $161.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.76.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

