Cim LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Cim LLC raised its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Five Below by 105.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $207.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $201.42 and a 200-day moving average of $197.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.33 and a 52 week high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Five Below from $271.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.72.

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

