Cim LLC Sells 31,693 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Cim LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,693 shares during the period. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF comprises about 1.0% of Cim LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Cim LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 115.8% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF stock opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.92. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.20 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

