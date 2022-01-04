Cim LLC Sells 610 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT)

Cim LLC lessened its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased its position in ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury by 843.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

TTT stock opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.87.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TTT).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.