Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Boosts Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 46.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ED. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3,172.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,272,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,692,000 after buying an additional 3,172,330 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,762,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,198,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 72.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,196,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,544,000 after purchasing an additional 921,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,796.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 719,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,610,000 after purchasing an additional 694,778 shares in the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought 138 shares of company stock valued at $10,413 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $75.25.

NYSE ED opened at $85.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.56 and a 52 week high of $85.60.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.54%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

