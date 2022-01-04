Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Buys New Stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 54.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.4% during the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $524,878.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 50,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.12 per share, with a total value of $4,906,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,633. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GH opened at $100.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.41 and a 52-week high of $181.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.99. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.81 and a beta of 0.46.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.59 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 118.80% and a negative return on equity of 44.55%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.56.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

