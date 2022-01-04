Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Invests $322,000 in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 78.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CTVA opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a 200 day moving average of $44.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CTVA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corteva from a “d+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.94.

In other Corteva news, Director Klaus A. Engel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $188,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

