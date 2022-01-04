Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New $470,000 Investment in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,820,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $601,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MKS Instruments by 2.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 479,593 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,010 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,581,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKS Instruments stock opened at $177.49 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $161.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 1.43. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.70 and a 1-year high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $741.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.47%.

MKSI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

In other news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total transaction of $465,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

