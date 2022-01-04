Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

DFAS stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

