Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Posted by on Jan 4th, 2022

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth about $67,000.

DFAS stock opened at $60.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.00. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $64.34.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.