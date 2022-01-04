Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Purchases 254 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Humana were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Humana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Humana by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. 91.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $500.15.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $465.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $370.22 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.14 and a 200-day moving average of $434.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Humana’s payout ratio is presently 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

