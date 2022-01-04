Citizens National Bank Trust Department Acquires 82 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $171.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $136.02 and a 1 year high of $172.73.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

