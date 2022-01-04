Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $6.64 Million Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 1.9% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $6,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.08.

NYSE:LOW opened at $256.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $172.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.84 and a 1-year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

