Citizens National Bank Trust Department Increases Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Chubb by 107.0% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.88.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,804 shares of company stock valued at $14,255,494. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB stock opened at $191.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day moving average of $180.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $144.00 and a 12 month high of $197.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.