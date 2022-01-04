Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 145 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,931,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,295,774,000 after acquiring an additional 238,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,447,476,000 after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,994,174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,429,808,000 after acquiring an additional 313,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,242,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,765,247,000 after buying an additional 871,428 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Amgen by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,645,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,433,672,000 after buying an additional 4,044,262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $226.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $198.64 and a 52 week high of $276.69. The company has a market capitalization of $127.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.45. Amgen had a return on equity of 108.67% and a net margin of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Amgen from $277.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Amgen from $230.00 to $228.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.24.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

