Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 166 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 29.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,704,000 after buying an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 378.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $99,988,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares during the period. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

NYSE:IBM opened at $136.38 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.33.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.