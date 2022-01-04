Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 300 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,427,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 887,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,633,000 after acquiring an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 9,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.08.

In other Duke Energy news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $39,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $194,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock opened at $103.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $101.54 and a 200 day moving average of $102.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.56 and a 12-month high of $108.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Duke Energy had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.985 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 101.55%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.