Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) Short Interest Down 77.1% in December

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the November 30th total of 577,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,321.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLZNF remained flat at $$19.49 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55. Clariant has a 1 year low of $19.49 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Clariant to a “hold” rating and set a $18.80 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Care Chemicals; Catalysis; Natural Resources; Plastics and Coatings; and Corporate. The Care Chemicals segment comprises the industrial and consumer specialties business unit (BU), food additives as well as the industrial biotechnology business.

