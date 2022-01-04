ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $39.89 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 28.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 40,480 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.3% of ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $39,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $439,000. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,054,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA now owns 15,698 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $6,286,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $199,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total transaction of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH opened at $502.28 on Tuesday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $320.35 and a 12 month high of $509.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $467.06 and its 200-day moving average is $432.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.24 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $421.00 to $477.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $493.00.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

