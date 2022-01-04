ClariVest Asset Management LLC Lowers Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,639 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,942 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,900 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $574,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners during the third quarter valued at $206,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 33.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,677 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 3.2% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 125,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

In related news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 459 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.49, for a total value of $150,317.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry M. Mandinach sold 5,210 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.25, for a total transaction of $1,491,362.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,969 shares of company stock worth $1,741,805. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTS opened at $290.08 on Tuesday. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.94 and a twelve month high of $338.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 15.51, a quick ratio of 15.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $306.83.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $9.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.61 by $0.10. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 32.07%. The firm had revenue of $217.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 35.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.