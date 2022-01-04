ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.
Shares of UPST opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.40. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 180.83.
In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).
Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.