ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 19,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Upstart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 48.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPST opened at $144.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.40. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $401.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion and a PE ratio of 180.83.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.73, for a total transaction of $60,563,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,807,033 shares of company stock valued at $410,497,745 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upstart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.77.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

