ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 1,097 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $7,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOH. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 125.5% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

MOH stock opened at $316.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $279.28. The company has a market capitalization of $18.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 25.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $256.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.10.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $91,503.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.