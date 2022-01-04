ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 3,900 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Lennar worth $15,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,307,000. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lennar by 5.9% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its position in Lennar by 8.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 4.3% during the third quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 13,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Lennar stock opened at $111.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.00 and its 200 day moving average is $103.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $71.52 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.75.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

