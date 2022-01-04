ClariVest Asset Management LLC Sells 9,427 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,427 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 83.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,391 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 114.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,243 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after acquiring an additional 13,458 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 17.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMS. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $135.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th.

In other news, Director Michael B. Coleman sold 800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $103,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 60,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.39, for a total transaction of $7,643,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,491,948 shares of company stock worth $188,019,417 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $134.46 on Tuesday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.35 and a 12-month high of $138.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.69 and its 200 day moving average is $118.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.25). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company had revenue of $706.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.92%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

