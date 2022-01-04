ClariVest Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 148,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,665,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 401.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 400.0% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth $41,000. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $71.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The firm has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.1536 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.79%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.