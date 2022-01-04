ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) Short Interest Up 90.0% in December

ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 90.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:CACG) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,745 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 0.21% of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF stock opened at $50.79 on Tuesday. ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $42.96 and a 52 week high of $53.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.67.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $1.478 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from ClearBridge All Cap Growth ESG ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.21.

