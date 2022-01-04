CloakCoin (CLOAK) Price Down 18.8% This Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 4th. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000706 BTC on popular exchanges. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.92 million and approximately $1,932.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003281 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000666 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00015684 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00011346 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CLOAK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,745,152 coins. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

