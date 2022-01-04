Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) Short Interest Up 79.2% in December

Cloopen Group Holding Limited (NYSE:RAAS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a growth of 79.2% from the November 30th total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of RAAS stock traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $2.75. 13,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,546,199. The company has a market capitalization of $439.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19. Cloopen Group has a one year low of $2.68 and a one year high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61.

Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter. Cloopen Group had a negative return on equity of 66.20% and a negative net margin of 68.36%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Cloopen Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.57% of the company’s stock.

About Cloopen Group

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions.

