Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 79.6% from the November 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLV. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $903,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $518,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $331,000.

GLV traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.83. The stock had a trading volume of 32,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,644. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $12.41.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.0967 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.71%.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

