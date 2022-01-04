Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Coca-Cola HBC AG (LON:CCH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,936.67 ($39.57).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,850 ($38.40) to GBX 2,725 ($36.72) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC from GBX 2,800 ($37.73) to GBX 2,900 ($39.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,185 ($42.92) price objective on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Coca-Cola HBC stock traded up GBX 99 ($1.33) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 2,654 ($35.76). 257,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,939. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,125 ($28.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,809.60 ($37.86). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,501.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,565.72.

In related news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,603 ($35.08), for a total value of £375,482.75 ($505,973.25). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 483 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,336.

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

