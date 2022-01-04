Collateral Pay Trading Up 13.9% Over Last 7 Days (COLL)

Collateral Pay (CURRENCY:COLL) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Collateral Pay has a market capitalization of $587,790.58 and approximately $17,159.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Collateral Pay coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0949 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002167 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00064871 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,717.41 or 0.08055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00061511 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.83 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,076.51 or 0.99849538 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00007329 BTC.

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

