Comerica Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.42 Per Share (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Comerica in a research report issued on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.42 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.39. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.89 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Comerica from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Comerica from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comerica from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.30.

CMA stock opened at $88.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. Comerica has a twelve month low of $54.78 and a twelve month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.42 and a 200-day moving average of $78.50.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.42 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 51.9% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Comerica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 10,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 17.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Comerica by 1.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 77.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $217,179.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,066 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,810 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

About Comerica

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

