Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 74.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 42,150 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMC. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Commercial Metals during the second quarter worth about $26,664,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 62.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,262,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,466,000 after acquiring an additional 486,910 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,646,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $327,070,000 after acquiring an additional 485,581 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 2,533.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 424,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,077,000 after acquiring an additional 408,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 6.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,813,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,123,000 after acquiring an additional 388,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Commercial Metals to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commercial Metals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 14,903 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,983.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Gary E. Mccullough purchased 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.19 per share, with a total value of $98,404.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals stock opened at $36.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.40. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.26. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $36.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.79.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Commercial Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This is a boost from Commercial Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is 16.52%.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Co engages in the manufacture, recycling, and marketing of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, steel mills and fabrication operations. The Europe segment is a vertically integrated network of recycling facilities, an EAF mini mill and fabrication operations located in Poland.

