Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Acquires 4,515 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,515 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 34.0% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 50,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 12,918 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 16.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,348 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 124.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 426.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE HPS opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.14. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $19.89.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.05%.

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III operates as a closed-end management investment company. It seeks to provide a high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing in securities that, in the opinion of the Advisor, may be undervalued relative to similar securities in the marketplace.

