Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Grows Position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 48.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,670 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,886 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 11,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its position in Global X Millennials Consumer ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter.

MILN stock opened at $42.82 on Tuesday. Global X Millennials Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $45.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.59 and a 200 day moving average of $43.81.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Millennials Consumer ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.06.

