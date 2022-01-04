Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 28,647 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) by 133.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 728.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,912 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of BUG opened at $31.18 on Tuesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52-week low of $23.97 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.209 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Global X Cybersecurity ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02.

