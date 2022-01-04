Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,954 Shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $19,905,000 after acquiring an additional 76,619 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 329,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 9.8% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 197,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,789,000 after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund in the second quarter worth $81,000.

Get ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund alerts:

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund stock opened at $27.77 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.83. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $16.54 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Company Profile

Clearbridge MLP & Midstream Fund, Inc operates as a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust, which engages in the provision of high level of total return on cash distributions. It invests in master limited partnerships in the energy sector. The company was founded on March 31, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Inc (NYSE:CEM).

Receive News & Ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.